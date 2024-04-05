Proceedings Of District Administration Karak On Violation Of Official Fare
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) In the light of the orders of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the district administration Karak Friday started practical actions against the vehicle owners who violate the official rent certificate on the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In this regard, District Administrative Officer Shamimullah inquired about the fares from the riders at the joint check post along with the traffic police on Main Indus Highway in view of public interest. Those who boarded more than the prescribed number of rides and charged more than the fare fixed by the government were not only fined on the spot but also recovered the excess fare from the drivers and handed over the rides.
Moreover, the district administration received a complaint through a complaint disk against a vehicle from Rawalpindi to Karak, acting on it, the vehicle was stopped on reaching Karak and the driver was fined for charging extra fare and taking more than the prescribed number of rides.
Penalty was imposed while the excess fare was returned to the riders. The passengers expressed their special gratitude for the prompt action taken by the district administration. It should be remembered that this good initiative of the district administration Karak is being appreciated at the public level and it has appealed to continue this process besides Eid-ul-Fitr.
