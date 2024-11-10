Prominent Literary Figures Attend Grand Literary Program
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Kohat Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has in collaboration with the Divisional and District Administration Kohat organized a Grand Literary Program under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program “Awami Agenda” at KIMS here.
The program beside Dr. Abasin Yusafzai, a great literary figure, was also attended by the prominent writers and poets from various universities and districts of the province.
Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah was the Chief guest of this prestigious event. The students of Kohat Medical College hosted the program diligently.
Commissioner Kohat on this occasion, highlighted the event about the details of the government’s “Awami Agenda” and assured the students that the administration will ensure a safe environment and proper arrangements for their educational and recreational activities under the government’s program “Awami Agenda”.
He thanked the college administration and the guests from various universities of the province and expressed the hope that the students would be protected from indulging in harmful activities through positive activities. In the said program,
prominent literary figures presented their papers and speeches on the occasion, which were highly appreciated by the audience.
APP/vak
