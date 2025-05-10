Proposal for KP languages academy supported, literary circles urge provincial govt to fund scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Literary circles have supported the proposal for establishing an academy for the development of all languages spoken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially endangered ones, and urged the provincial government to implement and fund the scheme.

The suggestion has been made by the Gandhara Hindko Board, a Peshawar-based literary and cultural organization, which has asked the KP government to set up and fund a representative academy for all native languages of the province titled " Gandhara Hindko and KP Endangered Languages Academy Peshawar".

It is worth mentioning that the board, which has been engaged in the promotion of the Hindko language since 1993, has won the KP government trust by successfully running the Gandhara Hindko Academy for seven years (2015–2022) in collaboration with the Higher education Department under public-private partnership.

The board has now suggested that the KP government establish an academy for the development of all languages of the province, with particular attention to those under threat of extinction.

Poets, writers, and researchers have endorsed the proposal, citing the board’s effective track record through the Gandhara Hindko Academy, which published literature in 11 Pakistani languages by partnering with the government.

" I fully support the idea of "Gandhara Hindko and KP Endangered Languages Academy, Peshawar," a noted urdu and Hindko writer Prof Aurangzeb Hussam Hur, said, hoping that the proposed academy would protect and promote the endangered languages of KP. "

Prof Dr Inayatullah Faizi, a senior writer from Chitral, said: “I am pleased to learn that the Hindko Board, building on the Hindko Academy experience, wants an academy for endangered languages. If the proposal is implemented, all languages will have the opportunity to flourish under one roof alongside Hindko. This will be a successful experiment. It will encourage speakers of diverse languages to contribute to the preservation and development of their heritage, promote literature and culture, and enhance linguistic unity. I suggest that, in addition to the KP government, the Federal government and UNESCO should also be approached for funding.”

Inamullah, a Torwali-Kohistani lexicographer and linguist from Bahrain in Swat, is also among the supporters of the proposed academy.

“The idea of establishing a joint academy representing all language communities in KP is excellent. Collective and collaborative efforts—supported by government and scholarly bodies—are essential. As a native researcher and linguist of Torwali-Kohistani, I fully support this idea, as it can save endangered languages from extinction,” he said.

Asmatullah Dameli, a scholar of the Dameli language from Chitral, praised the Hindko Board for embracing Dameli and providing its speakers a platform at regional, national, and international conferences.

“The activists of Dameli are ready to collaborate with the board to realize the idea of an academy for Hindko and KP endangered languages. It’s a great initiative, and I hope it will be as successful as the Hindko Academy,” said the writer.

Rozi Khan Burki, an Urmuri language researcher, intellectual, and compiler of the Urmuri dictionary, also endorsed the proposal, stating that it would ensure equitable representation, preservation, and promotion of all endangered languages in KP.

Prof Dr Fakhrul islam, a known academician and former director of the Pakistan Study Centre at the University of Peshawar, also expressed his support.

“The Hindko Board and Academy have done excellent work. I have had several opportunities to attend their literary events. I believe the proposed multi-languages academy will foster linguistic cohesion in the province. I fully support the proposal,” he said.

Akhtar Naeem, a veteran Hindko language writer from Mansehra, commended the board’s efforts to support several languages along with Hindko.

“I have been associated with the board for the last 12 years. Its Mansehra chapter has organized literary conferences in Hindko and Gojri. If implemented, the proposed all-languages academy will help preserve and delelop cultures and languages currently under threat of extinction,” he stated.

Dr Gul Naz Bano, an eminent writer from the University of Peshawar, also voiced her support. “This academy will address the threats faced by several languages and help protect them. I support this initiative,” said the scholar.

Mian Karimullah Qureshi, a research scholar of the Pahari language and culture of Kashmir, lent his backing to the idea of an academy that supports multiple languages.

“My association with the Hindko Board spans over 30 years. Languages must never be allowed to die—they must be protected and promoted. The Hindko Board has proven its capability by running the Hindko Academy successfully while supporting other languages as well. The proposed academy is a commendable step.

All languages deserve official recognition and funding. I urge the KP government to provide support for this initiative, as it will foster both linguistic and cultural affinity,” said the octogenerian writer.