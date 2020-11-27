Proposed anti rape law to teach culprit life long lesson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The proposed anti-rape law will be a milestone to bring molesters to book and teach them a life long lesson for their crime.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf South Punjab women wing president, Dr Rubina Akhtar, told APP on Friday that culprits not only humiliate parents, nation, but also country in-front of whole world.

Appreciating Prime Minister, Imran Khan and his team to introduce the law and said that incidents of these heinous crime are rising with each passing day.

"It will be a historic step to implement anti rape law because these incident of molestation are increasing day by day which is matter of great concern.

" PTI leader noted.

She informed that every child is our own child and onus of their protection lied with us all adding that stringent punishment of the rapists will teach them a lesson they will never forget.

Dr Rubina hoped that the law would be imposed in true letter and spirit in the country urging opposition to stand by the govt for this noble cause.

Criticising opposition negative behavior, she maintained that it was collective duty of each one of us to safeguard respect of our kids.

The law will help rooting out this menace from the country, Dr Rubina observed.