UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proposed Anti Rape Law To Teach Culprit Life Long Lesson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Proposed anti rape law to teach culprit life long lesson

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The proposed anti-rape law will be a milestone to bring molesters to book and teach them a life long lesson for their crime.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf South Punjab women wing president, Dr Rubina Akhtar, told APP on Friday that culprits not only humiliate parents, nation, but also country in-front of whole world.

Appreciating Prime Minister, Imran Khan and his team to introduce the law and said that incidents of these heinous crime are rising with each passing day.

"It will be a historic step to implement anti rape law because these incident of molestation are increasing day by day which is matter of great concern.

" PTI leader noted.

She informed that every child is our own child and onus of their protection lied with us all adding that stringent punishment of the rapists will teach them a lesson they will never forget.

Dr Rubina hoped that the law would be imposed in true letter and spirit in the country urging opposition to stand by the govt for this noble cause.

Criticising opposition negative behavior, she maintained that it was collective duty of each one of us to safeguard respect of our kids.

The law will help rooting out this menace from the country, Dr Rubina observed.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Punjab Women All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

36 minutes ago

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

55 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

1 hour ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

1 hour ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.