(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood has said the provision of the best travelling facilities to passengers on motorways and national highways was among his top priorities.

During his visit to Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway (M-14) on Thursday, the minister said all possible measures were being taken to prevent accidents on motorways and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

On this occasion, the minister was accompanied by authorities of Motorways, Communications Secretary Captain (Retd) Khurram Agha, Punjab Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Member Finance Muhammad Tayyab and other officials.

Asad Mahmood reviewed the travel facilities for the passengers traveling on M-14. He directed the relevant authorities to expedite the development works and complete it at the earliest.

He also reviewed the construction work on rest and service areas, petrol pumps, Masajid, shops and hotels at Hakla, Abdul-khel and Indus River.

The passengers, travelling on M-14, appreciated the lauded efforts of Federal Minister Asad Mahmood for the speedy pace of development work on this portion of the motorways. They hoped that it would be made an international trade way in the future.