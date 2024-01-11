Open Menu

PSC Announces Schedule Of Competitive Exams

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Public service commission Thursday announced for all concerned that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission has scheduled competitive examinations for the posts of civil judge cum judicial magistrate, Alaqa Qazi in Peshawar High Court w.e.f. January 16 to January 24, 2024

Candidates shall download their roll number slips from here Public Service Commission’s website www.kpsc.gov.pk.

Any candidate who does not get intimation through website SMS or email regarding his/her examinations he/she may get his/her status confirmed before the examination, from the Public Service Commission office through personal visit or on telephone numbers.

091-9214131, 9212897, 9213750, 9213563 (ext. No. 105/180) on any working day.

Candidates have been advised to confirm their roll numbers and the location of the examination center one day before the commencement of the examination to avoid any inconvenience. It was announced here in a press release issued here by the Controller of Examinations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission.

