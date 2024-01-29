PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,039 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,039.34 points, a negative change of 1.63 percent, closing at 62,773.72 points against 63,813.06 points the previous trading day.

A total of 317,577,239 shares valuing Rs 10.693 billion were traded during the day as compared to 412,823,322 shares valuing Rs.16.185 billion the last day.

Some 348 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 73 of them recorded gains and 253 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 22 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 46,691,829 shares at Rs.

4.85 per share, PIAC(A) with 22,938,500 shares at Rs.9.93 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 21,480,705 shares at Rs.1.25 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.1,000.00 per share price, closing at Rs.22,500.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs.97.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,577.00.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.99.21 per share closing at Rs.2,353.16, followed by Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs.26.37 decline to close at Rs.597.62.