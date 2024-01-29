Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 1,039 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,039 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 1,039.34 points, a negative change of 1.63 percent, closing at 62,773.72 points against 63,813.06 points the previous trading day.

A total of 317,577,239 shares valuing Rs 10.693 billion were traded during the day as compared to 412,823,322 shares valuing Rs.16.185 billion the last day.

Some 348 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 73 of them recorded gains and 253 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 22 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 46,691,829 shares at Rs.

4.85 per share, PIAC(A) with 22,938,500 shares at Rs.9.93 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 21,480,705 shares at Rs.1.25 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.1,000.00 per share price, closing at Rs.22,500.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs.97.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,577.00.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.99.21 per share closing at Rs.2,353.16, followed by Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs.26.37 decline to close at Rs.597.62.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited K-Electric Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion Siemens

Recent Stories

HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players ..

HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced

37 minutes ago
 Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’ ..

Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political ..

Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains

52 minutes ago
 Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 indivi ..

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices

3 hours ago
 Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to W ..

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

4 hours ago
 SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

4 hours ago
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

5 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan