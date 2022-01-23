UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt's Solid Steps Given Boost To Construction Sector: Noor Ul Haq Qadri

Published January 23, 2022

PTI govt's solid steps given boost to construction sector: Noor ul Haq Qadri

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Dr Noor ul Haq Qadri has said that solid steps taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had given a boost to the construction sector. He said that the government was trying to provide the citizens affordable houses under Naya Pakistan Housing scheme. Several cities of Pakistan expanded considerably during last 10 to 15 years but, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, twin cities were fastest growing towns of Pakistan during the period, he added.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the minister said that the government was working to provide low-income segments of the society their own houses.

The people who could never afford, were now owning their houses under Naya Pakistan Housing project, while no government in the past cared for the low-income segments of the society who had no shelter, he said.

The minister said that Rawalpindi Ring Road project which was inevitable for the city would be launched and completed by the incumbent government.

It was delayed due to some technical reasons but the government would launch work on it soon, he added.

He said, the PTI government has taken a right step towards affordable housing for all and the PTI government's initiative for long-neglected housing sector was lauded.

The government was utilizing all available resources and geared up work to address annual requirement of a large number of housing units in the country, he said.

The Prime Minister encouraged the banks to come forward and play a role to make the Naya Pakistan housing project a success.

He said, after a long period, the housing sector was given a boost and the construction industry was at boom and was flourishing as per the vision of the Prime Minister.

