PTI leader Asad Umar announces quitting politics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Umar announced on Saturday he was quitting his party as well as politics.

The former Federal minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he had decided to completely quit politics after spending more than a decade among people and the public life. "As I had already stated publicly earlier that I disagree with the policy of confrontation with state institutions, and such a policy has led to a serious collision with state institutions, which is not in the interest of the country," Asad said in the post.

He also wrote that he was resigning from his basic membership of the PTI.

"I want to thank all those who have supported me in public life. In particular, I want to thank the NA-54 team and voters who elected me twice. I have tried my best to serve the constituency that I was elected from. May Allah's blessings shine upon the Pakistani nation," he concluded.

In May this year, Asad Umar had announced his decision to step down from his position as the secretary general of the PTI, following a crackdown on the party after violent protests broke out on May 9 in the wake of party chief Imran Khan’s arrest.