PTI not allowed to create unrest through long march: Musadiq

November 22, 2022

Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is not allowed to create unrest in the country through long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is not allowed to create unrest in the country through long march.

Launching a protest demonstration is the right of PTI but creating law and order situation in Rawalpindi through the long march would not be permitted at any cost, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on the appointment of army chief, he said the selection of the head of security institution is a sensitive matter and the prime minister has the right to choose the name of army chief on merit.

Malik maintained that the process of finalization of Names would be completed shortly.

