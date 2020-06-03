PTI regional president, GS administer oath of newly elected office bearers

PTI Regional President Ali Asghar Khan and General Secretary MNA Ali Khan Jadoon Wednesday administered the oath of newly elected office bearers of all districts of Hazara division at Abbottabad Press Club

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :PTI Regional President Ali Asghar Khan and General Secretary MNA Ali Khan Jadoon Wednesday administered the oath of newly elected office bearers of all districts of Hazara division at Abbottabad Press Club.

Keeping in view of the COVID-19 outbreak all precautionary measures were taken and the oath-taking ceremony was held in two sessions.

Newly elected office bearers of Abbottabad city, Abbottabad district and district Haripur took the oath in the first session while District Manshera, Torghar and Battagram office bearers took the oath in the second session.

PTI divisional president Ali Asghar Khan while addressing the oath-taking ceremony said that the newly elected office bearers would work for the best interest of Pakistan and party as well and would disseminate the message of PM Imran Khan to every person of the region.

MNA Ali Khan Jadoon said that to reorganize the party on divisional, district and Tehsil level all new office bearers would have to work hard and this would be the success key for PTI.

He further said that we have curtailed the oath-taking ceremony in the wake of Coronavirus, followed the instruction issued by the government as we all have to play our role for the eradication of the Coronavirus from the country.