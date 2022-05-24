UrduPoint.com

PTI Should Show Performance Instead Of Creating Uproar: Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Leader of the House in Senate, Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators to show performance of their 44 month-long regime instead of creating undue uproar at the floor of the upper house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators to show performance of their 44 month-long regime instead of creating undue uproar at the floor of the upper house.

He said there was nothing concrete in their account, that was why; they were thumping the desks and spoiling the decorum of the house.

Tarar said no foreign conspiracy was hatched against their government, in fact, their government was removed constitutionally as their allies had left them due to the bad performance.

He said the PTI's government increased the national debt many folds and brought the country's economy at the brink of bankruptcy.

He said due to its ill-foreign policy, it had isolated Pakistan in comity of the nations.

He said the PTI government exploded the bomb of petrol, electricity and gas bills on the nation. It imposed restrictions on the media's independence in a bid to hide its failure, he added.

The PTI played with the Constitution both in Centre and Punjab assemblies, he said, adding both of time apex and superior courts had to intervene for the supremacy of the law and the Constitution.

Tarar said all the mature political leaderships were on one page to get rid of the mess created by the PTI government.

Due to non-serious behavior of PTI legislators, particularly, Senator Faisal Javed, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani issued many a warning but went useless.

