PTI VC Qureshi, Khattak to meet Chaudhry brothers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday left for Lahore to meet Chaudhry brothers and convey an important message of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday left for Lahore to meet Chaudhry brothers and convey an important message of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak also accompanied the PTI vice chairman. The meeting will take place at the residence of Chaudhry brothers, said a news release.

On the occasion, Qureshi said the meeting was a part of contacts with the allied parties.