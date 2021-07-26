UrduPoint.com
PTI Wins LA-36 Jammu-3 Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

PTI wins LA-36 Jammu-3 Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Hafiz Hamid Raza won the election of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) of constituency (LA-36, Jammu-3) Sialkot with a margin of 1629 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission here, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Hafiz Hamid Raza clinched the seat by securing 22,096 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Ishaq secured 20,467 votes.

The voters' turnout was recorded as 57.69%.

More Stories From Pakistan

