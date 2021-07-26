PTI Wins LA-36 Jammu-3 Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:10 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Hafiz Hamid Raza won the election of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) of constituency (LA-36, Jammu-3) Sialkot with a margin of 1629 votes.
According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission here, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Hafiz Hamid Raza clinched the seat by securing 22,096 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Ishaq secured 20,467 votes.
The voters' turnout was recorded as 57.69%.