PTI withdraws claim of hundreds of deaths at D-Chowk during protest

Barrister Gohar Khan confirms 12 deaths during security forces’ crackdown

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday took a major U-turn, saying that the party withdrew its earlier claim that hundreds of its workers were killed during a security forces' crackdown at D-Chowk on the night of November 26.

The PTI leadership confirmed 12 casulties.

Following a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar spoke to the media, stating, “After the final call, we met with the party founder Imran Khan today and discussed the Islamabad protest incident. Since he doesn’t have access to newspapers or tv, he was unaware of what happened on November 26,”.

Barrister Gohar added, ‘The founder praised the workers who took to the streets. His message is to take the matter to the National Assembly and Senate, raise it in Parliament, and protest. The founder will later announce the next course of action,”.

Gohar shared that during the meeting, Imran Khan was informed about the casualties among the Rangers, police, and PTI workers.

“He expressed deep sorrow over all the deaths, condemning the use of firearms during the protest in the strongest terms,” said the PTI chairman.

He emphasized that the bullets should not have been fired during the sit-in or demonstration in Islamabad, or anywhere else.

He instructed us to care for the injured and praised the efforts of all workers and leaders."

Gohar Khan said that Imran Khan urged the party to maintain unity, saying the opponents were trying to create division. “Our sole demand is to know why the bullets were fired. Regardless of where, by whom, or how the shooting occurred, it is condemnable,”.

He also praised the Punjab MNAs and MPAs for enduring challenging times.

Barrister Gohar denied claims by the party leaders including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur about hundreds of deaths, saying that the PTI suffered only 12 casualties. "We will not make irresponsible statements," he emphasized.

Addressing a question about Imran Khan's health, Gohar dismissed rumors, stating, "The founder of PTI is perfectly fine in Adiala Jail."

Regarding the protest strategy, he clarified, “There was no intention to gather everyone at D-Chowk, nor were all leaders directed to go there with the rally,”.

He stated that everyone was performing their respective duties and staying connected.

“Those spreading rumors about D-Chowk are trying to create division,” said the PTI chairman.

However, Barrister Gohar called for formation of an inquiry commission to investigate the incident and take action against those responsible for firing the shots.