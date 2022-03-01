UrduPoint.com

PTI's 'Huqooq Sindh' March Rally To Reach Mirpurkhas On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 'Huqooq Sindh' March rally to reach Mirpurkhas on March 2.

The Vice Chairman PTI and Federal Minister for foreign affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Ministers Asad Umer, Ali Zaidi, PTI Sindh General Secretary Mubin Jatoi, Special assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim,Ameer Bux Bhutto, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Parliamentary Secretary MNA Lal Maalhi, Former President PTI Mirpurkhas Aftab Qreshi and other leaders will address the rally.

PTI leaders and federal ministers will also address a rally in umer kot native constituency of MNA Lal Malhi and Tharparkar of SAPM Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

