Public offices' buildings illuminated in celebration of Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) As part of the ongoing celebrations for Independence Day and the Marka-e-Haq, the buildings many public offices have been adorned with vibrant lighting and decorative electric bulbs.

According to details, the DC Office, Assistant Commissioner’s Office, District Courts, and several other buildings have been beautifully illuminated, creating a captivating night-time spectacle.

The dazzling lights not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the buildings but also inspire patriotism, public service, and unity among citizens.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tanweer Khan said that Pakistan was achieved through immense sacrifices by our forefathers. “Freedom is a blessing, and we must not only cherish it but also play our role in the country’s progress and prosperity,” he added.

APP/akt