Open Menu

Public Offices' Buildings Illuminated In Celebration Of Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Public offices' buildings illuminated in celebration of Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) As part of the ongoing celebrations for Independence Day and the Marka-e-Haq, the buildings many public offices have been adorned with vibrant lighting and decorative electric bulbs.

According to details, the DC Office, Assistant Commissioner’s Office, District Courts, and several other buildings have been beautifully illuminated, creating a captivating night-time spectacle.

The dazzling lights not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the buildings but also inspire patriotism, public service, and unity among citizens.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tanweer Khan said that Pakistan was achieved through immense sacrifices by our forefathers. “Freedom is a blessing, and we must not only cherish it but also play our role in the country’s progress and prosperity,” he added.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE

22 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassad ..

Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

22 minutes ago
 Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk ..

Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life

23 minutes ago
 The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakist ..

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..

39 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..

1 hour ago
 Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, ..

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..

1 hour ago
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility ..

Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure wi ..

Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..

2 hours ago
 SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Indepen ..

SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day

2 hours ago
 British scientists develop new genetically modifie ..

British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain

2 hours ago
 A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outs ..

A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ti ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan