Punjab Assembly Opens General Discussion On Agriculture

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 01:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Assembly's session started general discussion on agriculture while the usual agenda was postponed at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Monday.

The session started under the chairmanship of Panel of Chairman Khalil Tahir Sindhu with a delay of two hours and 50 minutes of its schedule time.

Demanding subsidy on agriculture, the members said the government should provide free electricity to farmers through solar panels and guidance should be given to make the barren lands cultivable.

Initiating the debate on agriculture, a senior parliamentarian, Rana Muhammad Iqbal, said the national language should be spoken in the house, "We should promote the national language", the matter of suspending the rules should also be spoken in urdu", he added.

MPA Tahir Jameel said the amount allocated in the budget 2022-23 for subsidising agriculture was not sufficient, adding that supply of fertilizers should be increased so that farmers could produce a good crop.

MPA Mirza Muhammad Javed said illegal tax was being levied in Shahpur Kanjran, adding that it was the job of deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner to check the situation that who was extorting money.

Panel Chairman Khalil Tahir Sindhu, while giving rolling, said that there should be immediate flexes in Shahpur Kanjran regarding collection of fees/taxes.

MPA Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri said the government should consider the proposal of solar panel seriously and added that theft of electricity could also be eradicated through the promotion of solar panels.

He said instead of giving Rs2,000 to farmers, the government should give money for solar panels to banks, adding that Pakistan is an agricultural country, therefore, there should be no need to import wheat, rice and pulses.

MPA Mehwish Sultana said that agricultural banks should resolve problems of farmers, adding that the changing climate had affected agriculture.

She said farmers should be guided for water, harvesting and wheat cultivation, adding that subsidyshould be given on agriculture and barren land should be cultivated.

At the end of the day, the panel of chairman adjourned the session till 2 pm on Thursday.

