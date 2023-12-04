Open Menu

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, Removes MS

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital here on Monday and dismayed to see cats roaming beneath patients' beds due to inadequate cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital here on Monday and dismayed to see cats roaming beneath patients' beds due to inadequate cleanliness arrangements.

The pervasive filth and the sealed radiology ward added to the concerns. Complaints from patients and their attendants further highlighted the deplorable conditions.

After seeing this, the CM ordered to remove the MS immediately and telephonically directed the health secretary to establish a Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Satellite Clinic at the hospital.

During the inspection, he ordered to shift a child to the children's hospital for treatment. Different patients and their attendants raised concerns about repetitive vaccine administrations, leading the CM to scrutinize the doctors' duty rosters and enforce time-bound duties.

The CM inspected different departments and reviewed the upgradation work of the hospital.

In one part of the hospital, no workers were working, while in the other part, the number of workers was very low. The CM directed to deploy an additional labor force to accelerate the upgradation work. Taking note of a differently-abled individual's issue, CM not only directed its resolution but also expressed strong disapproval of the overall deplorable condition of the hospital. He assured that necessary steps would be taken to enhance treatment facilities in the hospital.

