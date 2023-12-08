Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates transformation of Safari zoo

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the transformational upgrade of Safari Zoo Park, drawing inspiration from Singapore Safari Park during the groundbreaking ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the transformational upgrade of Safari Zoo Park, drawing inspiration from Singapore Safari Park during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The chief minister meticulously examined the ongoing works as part of the park's extensive renovation, including the lion house, lake, and various animal enclosures.

During the visit, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took a boat tour of the lake, emphasizing the need for its thorough cleaning and suggesting additional entertainment measures for the enjoyment of children and citizens. He announced plans to introduce new wildlife, including elephants, rhinos, giraffes, zebras, ostriches, and various deer species. Notably, discussions with the Chinese government are underway to bring pandas to the safari park.

Highlighting international standards, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured the construction of world-class cages for the animals, with thematic zones such as the African zone, desert, and salt range.

Additionally, a night safari experience will be introduced, and citizens can opt to stay in specially designed huts within the Safari Park. The implementation of an E-ticketing system is also on the agenda.

In a broader scope, the Safari Park, along with the Lahore Zoo, is slated for an upgrade to meet international standards. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi received a comprehensive briefing on the detailed upgrade plan during the visit.

Notable attendees included Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Advisor Wahab Riaz, Chairman Planning and Development board, Secretaries of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries, Communication and Works, Livestock, Director General Wildlife, and other relevant officials.