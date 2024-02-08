Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Unveils Upgraded Facilities At PIC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 08:35 PM
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the upgraded second and third floors
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the upgraded second and third floors,
new lab and diagnostic center at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), completed
within a span of just 25 days.
The CM appreciated secretary communication and works, health & commissioner Lahore
for their hard work.
The roadside lab facility would supplement PIC's quotidian revenue; he observed and ordered
to provide amenities like refrigerators, chairs and TVs in private rooms during his
inspection of different floors.
Expressing his satisfaction, the CM emphasized that the inauguration of the diagnostic center,
accomplished in an unprecedented time frame of two to three weeks, underscores
the collective determination and collaboration of all stakeholders.
Provincial Minister Javed Akram, the IGP, CCPO and others were also present.
