Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Unveils Upgraded Facilities At PIC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveils upgraded facilities at PIC

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the upgraded second and third floors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the upgraded second and third floors,

new lab and diagnostic center at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), completed

within a span of just 25 days.

The CM appreciated secretary communication and works, health & commissioner Lahore

for their hard work.

The roadside lab facility would supplement PIC's quotidian revenue; he observed and ordered

to provide amenities like refrigerators, chairs and TVs in private rooms during his

inspection of different floors.

Expressing his satisfaction, the CM emphasized that the inauguration of the diagnostic center,

accomplished in an unprecedented time frame of two to three weeks, underscores

the collective determination and collaboration of all stakeholders.

Provincial Minister Javed Akram, the IGP, CCPO and others were also present.

