Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday announced to start metro bus projects in three cities of Punjab.

Co-chairing a meeting with PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Monday, she reviewed projects related to transport sector, including an underground train project in Lahore and the implementation of metro bus projects in three cities of Punjab.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasized the need for meticulous planning for the underground train project in Lahore and sought a detailed plan in this regard. Furthermore, decisions were made regarding the metro bus projects in three cities of Punjab, with detailed briefings provided on various aspects of transportation, including the allocation of bikes for students.

The meeting reviewed the provision of 20 thousand electric and petrol bikes for students, as well as the development of 657 buses projects in five cities.

PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that the number of bikes for students should be increased. The monthly installment of bikes for students should be kept at the minimum. He added, It is responsibility of the government to share the financial burden of students. The bus fare should also be set at the minimum for the public, he advised.

Earlier, the authorities concerned briefed that 19,000 petrol and 1,000 electric bikes will be given to the students free of interest on easy monthly installments in collaboration with the Bank of Punjab.

They told that the bikes would be given to students with traffic license across Punjab. Bikes will be given to the students in easy installments. Interest will be paid by the Punjab government. The monthly installment of the petrol bike will be less than Rs 5,000 and that of e-bike will be less than Rs 10,000. After e-balloting in May, delivery of bikes will start in the same month.

In cities, 50:50 percent quota is reserved for male and female students, while in villages, 70 percent quota is reserved for male students and 30 percent quota is earmarked for the female students. Receipt of applications will be announced before Eid.

Moreover, it was apprised in the meetings that 300 hybrid diesel buses will be purchased for Lahore, 78 for Rawalpindi, 100 for Multan, 110 for Faisalabad, and 110 for Bahawalpur. As many as 27 fully electric buses will be operated in Lahore.

The CM directed to keep bus fares to the minimum possible level.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Transport, Finance, Higher Education Department, Chairman PITB, Nofal Dawood from Bank of Punjab and other senior officers attended the meeting.