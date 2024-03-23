Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Takes Notice Of Man's Death Caused By Kite String

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 07:55 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of man's death caused by kite string

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of death of a young man due to kite string in Faisalabad. She ordered to investigate the incident and take strict action against the responsible

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of death of a young man due to kite string in Faisalabad. She ordered to investigate the incident and take strict action against the responsible.

The chief minister expressed her concern and indignation over failure to prevent kite flying. She said, "Kite flying has become a bloody sport and a punishable crime.” She added, "It cannot be allowed to put a citizen's life at risk for fun.” She directed the authorities concerned to take effective measures to deal with the menace of kite flying.

