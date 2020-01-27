UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Reviews Uplift Projects Of Wildlife, Fisheries Deptts

Mon 27th January 2020

Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, in a meeting on Monday reviewed the development projects related to wildlife and fisheries department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, in a meeting on Monday reviewed the development projects related to wildlife and fisheries department.

Formal approval was given for setting up of fish markets throughout the province, during the meeting.

The chief minister said the Punjab government would provide 80 percent subsidy for promoting fish farming. While approving to set up saline water aquaculture research centre in Muzaffargarh, he said five thousand cages would be placed for fisheries at different barrages including Chashma, Taunsa barrages and Head Panjnad.

He said capacity building training would be provided to 750 fish farmers. Soon, the hatchery project would be inaugurated in Fazilpur, he added.

He said three fish nursery units were being built in Darama, Gujja and Jampur.

Tilapia fish farm was being set up in Muzaffargarh as well, he added.

Farms would be set up at 2.5 thousand acres under shrimp farming cluster development project. A programme of producing three thousand metric ton prawns annually was being started in Punjab which would provide job opportunities to more than two thousand people, he added.

The chief minister directed to complete projects as soon as possible for promoting fisheries.

It was also decided in principle to launch the cage fish culture cluster development programme for the promotion of fisheries.

Provincial Minister for Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Asad Khokhar, Secretary Finance, Secretary Forests, Wildlife & Fisheries, DG Fisheries and others attended the meeting.

