Punjab CM's Laptop Program Task To Be Accomplished In 90 Days
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 06:51 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's 'Chief Minister's Laptop and Honhaar Scholarship Programme' has set a target of giving laptops to students in 90 days.
Students would be given the latest Core i7, 13th generation laptops. The CM has ordered to give laptops to 2000 minority students. She ordered for giving laptops to Matric and FSC position-holder students, while a guard of honour would also be given to successful students.
Under the Chief Minister Laptop Program, 20,000 students of universities, 14,000 of colleges, 4,000 of industry and agriculture, while 2,000 students of medical and dental colleges would be given laptops.
As many as 32 per cent of students would be from south Punjab. Moreover, within the limit of 30 days, students would be given 5,000 laptops, till February 20, 35,000 laptops would be given under the CM laptop scheme.
Computer science, medical, science, engineering, social sciences, business, language, veterinary and agriculture students will also be given laptops. Apart from this, scholarships will be given to 30,000 government and 10,000 private educational institution students across the Punjab.
Meanwhile, full tuition fees for four to five year students will be paid under Honhaar Scholarship. In this connection, 68,329 applications have been received for Honhaar Scholarship, while verification of 34290 applications has been completed. 15.5 percent more enrollment than the target has been done in public sector universities of Punjab.
It is worth mentioning here that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has appreciated the efforts of Provincial education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Secretary Higher Education, Dr. Farrukh Naveed and their team to ensure transparency in the laptop scheme.
Recent Stories
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hari Welfare Association organizes seminar to mark Universal Children’s day54 seconds ago
-
World Children Day observed1 minute ago
-
3 weeks long Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII commences1 minute ago
-
Smog/fog to prevail at isolated parts of Punjab: PMD1 minute ago
-
Azam Nazeer reaffirms unwavering commitment to protect rights of children1 minute ago
-
AC, TMO visit Band Khoh to address encroachments1 minute ago
-
PTI founder gets bail in toshakhana-II case2 minutes ago
-
KP govt, UNICEF celebrate world children day with street children2 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan Siddiqui briefs PM on performance of PML-N party in Senate2 minutes ago
-
2 Pakistani children honored for raising voice for Gaza children2 minutes ago
-
SCP paves way to re-polling in PB-15, Jatak looses cabinet portfolio1 hour ago
-
Intercollegiate female tug-of-war competition held1 hour ago