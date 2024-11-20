LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's 'Chief Minister's Laptop and Honhaar Scholarship Programme' has set a target of giving laptops to students in 90 days.

Students would be given the latest Core i7, 13th generation laptops. The CM has ordered to give laptops to 2000 minority students. She ordered for giving laptops to Matric and FSC position-holder students, while a guard of honour would also be given to successful students.

Under the Chief Minister Laptop Program, 20,000 students of universities, 14,000 of colleges, 4,000 of industry and agriculture, while 2,000 students of medical and dental colleges would be given laptops.

As many as 32 per cent of students would be from south Punjab. Moreover, within the limit of 30 days, students would be given 5,000 laptops, till February 20, 35,000 laptops would be given under the CM laptop scheme.

Computer science, medical, science, engineering, social sciences, business, language, veterinary and agriculture students will also be given laptops. Apart from this, scholarships will be given to 30,000 government and 10,000 private educational institution students across the Punjab.

Meanwhile, full tuition fees for four to five year students will be paid under Honhaar Scholarship. In this connection, 68,329 applications have been received for Honhaar Scholarship, while verification of 34290 applications has been completed. 15.5 percent more enrollment than the target has been done in public sector universities of Punjab.

It is worth mentioning here that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has appreciated the efforts of Provincial education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Secretary Higher Education, Dr. Farrukh Naveed and their team to ensure transparency in the laptop scheme.