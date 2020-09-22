Punjab Educational boards announce intermediate exams’ results

(@fidahassanain)

The average results in Part-II of Intermediate exams remained 99.43 per cent while all the students of Part-I were passed in results of all provincial educational boards.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2020) Following matriculation results, All boards of Intermediate and Secondary Educations Boards in Punjab announced results of intermediate classes on Tuesday.

The boards which announced results including DG Khan Board, Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Gujranwala.

The success in Part-II was 99.43 per cent while all the children of first-year were passed in the results announced today at 5:00 pm.

Total 1, 64,906 students appeared in Part-II exams out of which 1,63,969 students were declared successful, leaving the success rate to average 99.43 per cent across Punjab.

Last week, the same boards announced the results of matriculation’s Annual Examination 2020.

Sargodha announced results of intermediate annual examinations 2020 Part I and Part II.

The Sahiwal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) also announced the results of intermediate annual examinations 2020 Part I and Part II.

According to the reports, Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) also announced results of intermediate annual examinations 2020 Part I and Part II.

Likewise, Multan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) announced results of intermediate annual examinations 2020 Part I and Part II.

Faisalabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) also announced the results of intermediate annual examinations 2020 Part I and Part II.