Punjab Govt Decides To Renovate Rawalpindi Gymkhana On Modern Lines

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Punjab govt decides to renovate Rawalpindi Gymkhana on modern lines

Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Mohammad Basharat Raja visited Rawalpindi Gymkhana on Saturday and laid the foundation stone of several development schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Mohammad Basharat Raja visited Rawalpindi Gymkhana on Saturday and laid the foundation stone of several development schemes.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Nurul Amin Mengal briefed the provincial minister on development projects.

On the occasion, the minister said, "The gymkhana will be constructed on modern trends and will be equipped with latest technologies." He said a block of guest houses was being constructed in Gymkhana whereas a swimming pool would also be built in Rawalpindi Gymkhana.

Raja Basharat said that other necessary facilities would also be provided in the gymkhana.

