Punjab govt intensifies efforts to eradicate polio: Khawaja Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating polio from the province.

In a message on the World Polio Day, he highlighted the significant strides being made. "Our continuous efforts to eliminate a dangerous disease like polio are ongoing, and we are nearing our goal," he said.

He underscored the severity of polio, emphasizing that it can lead to lifelong disability in children. However, he reassured the public that a complete solution exists in the form of vaccination. "Fortunately, vaccination can protect our children from this debilitating disease," he added.

The Punjab Health Department teams are actively engaged in a comprehensive polio vaccination drive across the province.

This initiative aims to ensure that every child is immunized against polio, offering them a safer and healthier future.

The minister made an urgent appeal to parents, urging them to participate in this critical campaign. "For the eradication of polio and a secure future, it is essential to vaccinate your children," he said. "Your small precaution can guarantee a lifetime of health for our children."

Marking the occasion of Polio Day, Imran Nazir called for collective action. "Let us all pledge to take every possible step to make Pakistan polio-free," he stated, urging the public to contribute to this nationwide effort.

With the commitment of the Punjab government and the public's support, he expressed optimism about the imminent eradication of polio in the region.