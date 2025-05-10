Punjab health minister pays tribute to Rescue 1122 amid national emergency response

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique, praised the relentless services of Rescue 1122 in light of the current national situation. He was presiding over a high-level meeting held at the Rescue Headquarters on Saturday.

Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique acknowledged the dedication of Rescue 1122 personnel, stating, “Our rescuers are providing immediate relief without hesitation, putting their lives at risk to serve the people.” He added that, as per the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, mock rescue drills are also being conducted regularly to ensure preparedness.

Commending Pakistan’s defense forces, the minister said, “Alhamdulillah, our professional forces have given a befitting reply to Indian aggression. The morale of the Pakistani nation is high, and our armed forces are standing like an iron wall in front of the enemy.”

In the briefing, Secretary Emergency Services Dr.

Rizwan Naseer informed the participants that the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) is on high alert and actively engaged in training citizens across the province to respond to emergency situations. He reported that over 50,000 people have been trained in civil defense and emergency response in the last 72 hours.

In the meeting, Parliamentary Secretary Zia Ullah Shah also emphasized the importance of national readiness. “We must always be prepared to respond effectively to any threat. The contributions of our emergency responders are commendable,” he stated.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer reiterated that the Primary goal of the training program is to equip the public to handle any unforeseen emergency. He emphasized the importance of community involvement and continuous capacity-building in the current climate.

District Emergency Officers from across Punjab joined the session via video link.