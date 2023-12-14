Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Stresses Breast Cancer Awareness

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 08:10 PM

At a breast cancer awareness seminar, held at the Governor's House here, Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram emphasised the crucial need to spread awareness about breast cancer in society

At a breast cancer awareness seminar, held at the Governor's House here, Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram emphasised the crucial need to spread awareness about breast cancer in society.

The event, organised in collaboration with the University of Lahore and the World Health Organisation, featured First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi, as the special guest and wife of Punjab Governor Begum Ayesha Balighur Rehman.

Dr. Akram commended the efforts of the University of Lahore and the World Health Organisation in addressing the critical health issue. Highlighting the alarming statistics, he revealed that one in every nine women in Pakistan was affected by breast cancer. Stressing the importance of early diagnosis for a successful cure, he mentioned that breastfeeding plays a protective role, urging mothers to embrace it without any stigma.

Expressing gratitude to the organisers, Dr. Javed Akram proposed integration of breast cancer awareness seminars into educational institutions. He praised First Lady Samina Arif Alvi for her dedication to the campaign against breast cancer, citing its global impact on women's mortality.

Dr. Javed Akram urged everyone present to take responsibility for spreading awareness within their circles, acknowledging breast cancer as a significant global health concern.

The seminar saw the participation of prominent figures, including Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Sardar Zafar Al-Fareed, Principal Continental College Prof. Dr. Ayesha Shaukat, Principal Fatima Jinnah Medical College Prof Dr. Noreen Akmal, and Medical Superintendent Punjab Institute of Cardiology Dr. Mohsin Ali Shah.

