UrduPoint.com

Punjab Police Arrested 33731 POs, 16632 Court Absconders

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Punjab police arrested 33731 POs, 16632 court absconders

Punjab police have arrested proclaimed offenders (POs), court absconders and possessors of illegal weapons across the province during ongoing cracking down

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab police have arrested proclaimed offenders (POs), court absconders and possessors of illegal weapons across the province during ongoing cracking down.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan had directed all supervisory officers of province to continue intelligence based operations to arrest criminals, especially proclaimed offenders, court absconders and take action against the professional gangs involved in organized crimes.

IG Punjab said that IT based policing was helping in eradication of organized crime and the process of protection of life and property of the people was becoming more effective.

He directed to make crackdown more effective for eradication of illegal arms and said that action should be taken against dealers involved in sale and purchase of illegal arms. He said that those who spread fear and panic among the people by displaying arms should also be chained and punished.

Punjab police spokesman said that during the first three months of this year, a total of 33731 proclaimed offenders and 16632 court absconders were rounded up across the province whereas 11197 cases were registered against possession of illegal weapons and 11193 were arrested.

In this regard 357 Kalashnikovs, 848 rifles, 1118 short guns, 9087 pistols and 160018 bullets were recovered. The spokesperson said that 2739 proclaimed offenders and 3593 court absconders were arrested from the provincial capital Lahore this year.

In Lahore, 1203 cases against illegal possession of weapons were registered and 1214 accused were arrested whereas 05 Kalashnikovs, 90 rifles, 41 short guns, 1014 pistols and 6677 bullets were recovered from the possession.

He said that crackdown against professional criminals was also underway in other ranges and districts of the province and legal action was being taken against the perpetrators.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Sale Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

Pecresse Refrains From Rallying for Other Candidat ..

Pecresse Refrains From Rallying for Other Candidates in 2nd Round of Election

59 seconds ago
 Relationship Between US Astronauts, Russian Cosmon ..

Relationship Between US Astronauts, Russian Cosmonauts Steady, Professional - NA ..

1 minute ago
 Warsaw summons French envoy after Macron slams Pol ..

Warsaw summons French envoy after Macron slams Polish PM

1 minute ago
 Belgium shuts Kinder chocolate factory over Salmon ..

Belgium shuts Kinder chocolate factory over Salmonella

1 minute ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

11 minutes ago
 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muratov Diagnosed With ..

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Muratov Diagnosed With Eye Burns After Attack - Repor ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.