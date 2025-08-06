Open Menu

Punjab Police, Kingsford College Sign MoU For Education Of Martyrs' Children

Punjab Police, Kingsford College sign MoU for education of martyrs' children

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between Punjab Police and Kingsford College during a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, where Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Chief Executive of Kingsford College Sheikh Hassan Munawar formalised the agreement aimed at ensuring quality education for the children of police martyrs and employees

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, under the agreement, children of police martyrs will be granted free admission, education and other academic facilities at Kingsford College. Meanwhile, children of serving police officials and those who passed away during service will be given a 50% concession in admission and monthly tuition fees.

IGP Dr. Usman Anwar said that the initiative is part of broader welfare efforts to support police families, with similar fee concessions to be extended to schools affiliated with the college.

He further shared that students of Kingsford College will also participate in community-oriented programmes such as “Friends of Police” and “Volunteers in Police.”

Highlighting ongoing efforts, Dr Usman said that Punjab Police have so far signed MoUs with 13 well-reputed educational institutions to provide free and concessionary education to the children of martyrs and police personnel.

The ceremony was attended by Additional IG Welfare and Finance Imran Arshad, DIG Welfare and Finance Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem, AIG Admin Asad Ijaz Malhi, and other senior officers.

