Punjab Police Prioritizes Business Community's Concerns To Boost Economy; AIG
Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2024 | 12:00 AM
GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Punjab Police, Shahzad Sultan, emphasized the importance of resolving the business community's issues to stimulate economic growth. He instructed police officials to treat businesspeople with respect, acknowledging their dignity and vital role in the economy.
He stated this during a ceremony at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Gujranwala on Saturday, attended by prominent business leaders and chamber presidents.
During the ceremony, he presented a certificate of excellence to Zia-ul-Haq, President of the Gujranwala Chamber, for his outstanding collaboration with the district police.
Patron In Chief of FPCCI SM Tanveer, Vice President FPCCI Zaki Ijaz, presidents of various chambers and other business personalities were also present on this occasion.
