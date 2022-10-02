UrduPoint.com

QAU And Alumni Association Honours Newly Appointed VCs In Various Universities

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad and QAU Alumni Association hosted reception in honour of newly appointed, Quaidian Vice Chancellors at Islamabad.

Senator Irfran-ul-Haque Siddiqui, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded contribution of QAU and its alumni for socio-economic development of Pakistan.

He congratulated newly appointed vice chancellors.

He emphasised on promoting culture of dialogue, respect for democratic norms and inculcating values of peace, tolerance, responsible citizenship, harmony among the youth at university campuses.

The Chief Guest along with Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor QAU and Mr.

Murtaza Noor, Secretary General, QAU Alumni Association distributed the shield among the ambassadors and vice chancellors.

Dr. Iqbal Chaudhary Coordinator General COMSTECH Islamabad, Dr. Qasir Abbas, Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha, Dr. Rauf-i-Azam, Vice Chancellor Punjab University of Technology, Prof. Dr. Gul Majid, Vice Chancellor, Islamia College University Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor, LCWU Lahore, Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor, Rawalpindi Women University, Dr. Hasan Pro-Vice Chancellor Muslim Youth University Islamabad, Dr. Sohaib Ahmed, Mr. Zafarullah Khan, Mr. Asif Noor, Dr. Ishtiaq Ali, Dr. Sohail Yousaf. Dr. Mariam Anees, Shabbir Hussain and Ambassador from Kazakhstan and Greece also attended the ceremony.

More Stories From Pakistan

