Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrated with zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The 147th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated here on Monday with due enthusiasm and national fervor.

Special prayers were held in the mosques after Fajr prayers in which the participants prayed rest for the departed soul of the Quaid-e-Azam in addition to progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

A special function was arranged at the residence of PML-N Divisional President Hajji Muhammad Akram Ansar.

Speaking on the occasion, Hajji Akram Ansari paid best tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and hailed his services rendered for the cause of Pakistan.

He also prayed for eternal rest for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and for those Muslims who laid down their lives for Pakistan while struggling for an independent homeland.

He also cut cake to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif while notables of the area including Hafiz Amjad, Arshad Gujjar, Atif Kisana, Iftikhar Akram Ansari, Faisal Khan, Rana Waris Hussain, Chaudhry Muhammad Younus Jatt, Kamran Bhatti, Rana Asif Arshad, Zulfiqar Bandesha, Malik Shani, Kashif Mehmood Pasha, Shamim Arif, Sabnum Rana, Mudassar Ansari, Malik Adnan, Musa Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

A similar function was also arranged at the 'Dera' of a political figure Hajji Hadayat Ali Ansari where former opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan addressed the participants and stressed the need to promote message of Quaid-e-Azam “work, work and work” for national progress and prosperity.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had created Pakistan and the PML-N Supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif would make it developed and prosperous country of the world by winning the general elections with thumping majority.

PML-N Divisional President Women Wing Uzma Raja, Kausar Shani, Hajji Abdul Sattar Ansari, Hajji Iqrar Ansari, Jameel Cheema, Rana Altaf, Adnan Jameel, Shabana Shehzadi, Fauzia Aziz and others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad Arts Council also arranged a painting exhibition to mark the day and display a large number of painting and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to highlight various aspects of his life and his services rendered for creation of Pakistan.