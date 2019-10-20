UrduPoint.com
Quetta Museum To Be Reopened For Visitors Soon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Quetta Museum to be reopened for visitors soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Balochistan government is planning to reopen the Quetta Museum for acquainting the people with history, culture and heritage of the province.

Talking to APP on Sunday, an official of Balochistan government said the Museum comprised of different galleries, showcasing the stone-age relics and antiquities which included some of the oldest civilization's crockery, jewellery and many other significant items. "Around 26,575 artifacts from different archeological sites of the province have been sent to the exploration branch of National Museum Karachi since last many decades. We have taken the matter with Sindh government and bring back all artifacts safely to Quetta," he said.

"Balochistan is famous for its historical significances, however, its antiquity is not well preserved," he said adding the Quetta Museum would be the home of many artifacts and would preserve the oldest relics of the ancient civilizations. He said we would further share information with media very soon regarding the initiatives taken by the provincial government towards establishing of the museum in Quetta.

The official said the Museum would be holding the key to links between the archaic and present-day society and that would encourage students and researchers while gathering information for archaeological research and excavations.

He remarked that the rich history of Balochistan had disappeared due to many reasons including high demand and price of antiques after they had been smuggled to other parts of the world.

He said Balochistan had a lot of potential to generate tourism opportunities, adding that there was dire need to have constructive approach for exploring the hidden and obscure beauty of the province. He pointed out that Mehrgarh was recognized as one of the oldest civilizations of South Asia as discovered by several French archaeologists in their 15 years long missions of findings.

He said the previous governments had shifted some historical artifacts of Balochistan to the Pakistani Embassy in Italy. "We are requesting the Federal government to help retrieving those artifacts," he said.

