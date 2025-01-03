- Home
- Pakistan
- Quetta Traffic Police launches crackdown against illegal rickshaws, violators of traffic laws: Sayed ..
Quetta Traffic Police Launches Crackdown Against Illegal Rickshaws, Violators Of Traffic Laws: Sayed Asim Shah
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 06:37 PM
The Quetta Traffic Police has launched crackdown against illegal rickshaws and violators of traffic laws to ensure safety of lives and to keep them safe from any mishaps
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Quetta Traffic Police has launched crackdown against illegal rickshaws and violators of traffic laws to ensure safety of lives and to keep them safe from any mishaps.
SP Traffic Saddar, Sayed Asim Shah said that on the direction of SSP Traffic Behram Khan Mandokhail and under the supervision of Secretary Regional Transport Authority Muhammad Ali Durrani, 10 rickshaws and two pickup trucks have been confiscated, and challans were been issued to vehicles over violation of traffic laws during the on-going operation in the provincial capital city.
He said that SSP Behram Khan Mandokhail has ordered to take stern actions against illegal rickshaws and violators of traffic laws in order to address the traffic blockage as much as possible and keep traffic flow smooth.
Moreover, the vehicles involved in serious traffic violations will be impounded in police stations along with heavy fines, Sayed Asim Shah said.
Additionally, effective action against drivers and vehicles involved in violations of traffic rules and affecting the flow of traffic in the city has been ordered.
He mentioned that public awareness campaign has significantly strengthened and would be continued.
Asim Shah added that campaign has been also launched against motorcycle riders without helmets. He emphasized that traffic police frequently conduct operations against the violators to manage the traffic in the provincial capital city.
He further pointed out that individuals using tinted glasses with fake permits will face strict legal action and their fake permits will be seized, and FIRs will be filed against them.
SP Traffic Police Saddar, Syed Asim Shah, shared that notices have been issued to vendors occupying footpaths and illegally setting up stalls at road sides in the city area.
Asim Shah said that actions have been taken against motorcycles without registration numbers, and owners are required to bring original number plates to avoid further penalties.
He added that “special measures are being taken to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to protect citizens from traffic accidents. Immediate actions will be taken against violators of traffic laws, and all officers and citizens will be provided with awareness about traffic regulations. Legal actions will be taken against drivers involved in violations.”
Recent Stories
President's Trophy Grade-I to begin from 8 January
Sukkur receives large share of development packages: Kumail Hyder Shah
KP govt completes Raghagan dam in Bajaur, boosting agriculture & economy
Delegation of Sakinan-e- Shahar calls on Commissioner
Khurshid Shah expresses condolences with Nayyar Bukhari
PFA ensured healthy food from field to plate in 2024
Panel of experts to scrutinize quality of imported wheat
Quetta Traffic Police launches crackdown against illegal rickshaws, violators of ..
IOM warns of winter's devastating impact on displaced Palestinians in Gaza
Maryam condoles death of Nayyar Bokhari's wife
Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) signs MoU
ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sukkur receives large share of development packages: Kumail Hyder Shah2 minutes ago
-
KP govt completes Raghagan dam in Bajaur, boosting agriculture & economy2 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Sakinan-e- Shahar calls on Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
Khurshid Shah expresses condolences with Nayyar Bukhari2 minutes ago
-
PFA ensured healthy food from field to plate in 20242 minutes ago
-
Quetta Traffic Police launches crackdown against illegal rickshaws, violators of traffic laws: Sayed ..2 minutes ago
-
Maryam condoles death of Nayyar Bokhari's wife2 minutes ago
-
FIA Abbottabad targets human trafficking network smuggling citizens to Europe via sea19 minutes ago
-
DC orders fresh survey to upgrade Multan master plan19 minutes ago
-
RWMC launch cleanliness awareness campaign19 minutes ago
-
A mesmerizing Qawwali performance at Alhamra Cultural Complex19 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for blackmailing woman19 minutes ago