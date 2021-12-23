Quran Khawani for the former mayor and Senator Malik Salahuddin Dogar's wife and mother of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Amir Dogar, City President PTI Malik Malik Adnan Dogar and Barrister Malik Muhammad Usman Dogar was held at Malik Salahuddin Dogar Park Dera Adda here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Quran Khawani for the former mayor and Senator Malik Salahuddin Dogar's wife and mother of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Amir Dogar, City President PTI Malik Malik Adnan Dogar and Barrister Malik Muhammad Usman Dogar was held at Malik Salahuddin Dogar Park Dera Adda here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, SAPM Malik Amir Dogar said thanked the Parliamentarians, Ulema and especially the people of Multan and South Punjab, business community, political activists, social community, journalist community, lawyers and local body representatives from all over the country for attending the funeral prayers and Quran Khawani for high ranks of his late mother.

Special thanks to Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Ameer Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan Allama Mazhar Saeed Kazmi. He pledged that they would continue the masses serving mission of their father and their doors will remain open for public at all times.

On the occasion, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Allama Syed Mazhar Saeed Kazmi, made special dua.

Earlier, Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi delivered address on the greatness of parents. Muhammad Aslam Dogar, Malik Aftab Dogar, Malik Abbas Dogar, Malik Ilyas Dogar, Malik Javed Ali Dogar, Faisal Dogar, Fahad Dogar, Malik Zafar Dogar including former Federal Minister Ghous Bakhsh Mehr MNA, Senator Chaudhry Ijaz Ahmed, MNA Lal Chandmali, MNA Sardar Zulfiqar , MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Amir Gupang, MNA Malik Karamat Khokhar, MNA Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehar, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, MLA Asim Sharif Butt, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Zaheer-u-din Khan Alezai, Malik Ashiq Ali Shujra, Khawaja Amir Farid Korija, Ali Raza Gardezi, Former MNA Malik Ghaffar Dogar, DC Khanewal Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Former Provincial Ministers Pir Moinuddin Riaz Qureshi, ex provincial minister Chaudhary Abdul Waheed Arain , former Vice Chancellor BZU Prof Tariq Mahmood Ansari, Chairman MDA Rana Abdul Jabbar, MD Wasa Nasir Iqbal and thousands of citizens and dignitaries from all over the country were present on the occasion.