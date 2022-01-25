UrduPoint.com

Railway Accidents Decline Drastically During 2021-22 First Half: PR

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 04:05 PM

Railway accidents decline drastically during 2021-22 first half: PR

Pakistan Railways has beefed up precautionary measures that helped in drastically reducing accidents from 145 in 2020 to 53 in the first half of year 2021-2022 due to the efforts being undertaken to reduce trespassing at un-manned level crossings and un-authorized locations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has beefed up precautionary measures that helped in drastically reducing accidents from 145 in 2020 to 53 in the first half of year 2021-2022 due to the efforts being undertaken to reduce trespassing at un-manned level crossings and un-authorized locations.

The safety of train operations as per the performance agreement signed with the prime minister by the Federal Minister for Railways, Railways has shown considerable progress owing to safety of trains, an official told APP.

The present government was taking several steps to improve the Railway services including the issues related to track maintenance that were given top priority, the official added.

In this regard, the official said that 40 un-manned level crossings were upgraded and manned and 1,561 un-authorized locations (trespassing sides) were closed.

He said the punctuality of trains was improved and all the trains were being monitored, reviewed and rectified. To facilitate passengers, a mobile application "Pak rail live" has also been launched for real time tracking of trains.

The official said due to close monitoring of trains at Divisional Headquarters and Ministry level, the punctuality of trains has improved from 63 percent in financial year 2019-20 to 80 percent in financial year 2020-21.

To a question, he said that first aid posts are established in Assistant Station Masters offices and Police Help Line Centres at all Railway Stations where para-medical staff/staff trained in first aid is available along with first aid box/emergency kits round the clock.

He said the first aid box/emergency kits were available with In-charge Guards in all running trains who were trained in first aid and provide first aid to ill passengers.

The official said that in case of serious illness In-charge Guard call the doctors at next coming station for providing further medical care.

Due to consistent efforts by the present government, the freight sector had also shown considerable improvement and an average of 25,054 tons per day had been transported from Karachi during 2020-21 as compared to 23,051 tons per day during 2019-20, he added.

He said the competitive freight rates to attract more traffic have been introduced and high capacity/ high speed hopper trucks have been inducted in the current fleet for swift movement/unloading of coal.

The official said that outsourcing of freight trains has also been initiated under Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) to earn more revenue for the department.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister Police Mobile Company Traffic Progress 2020 All From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Opposition uproar over transparency int'l report ' ..

Opposition uproar over transparency int'l report 'illogical': Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 Seven migrants die crossing to Italy in winter wea ..

Seven migrants die crossing to Italy in winter weather

3 minutes ago
 London police probing Downing Street lockdown part ..

London police probing Downing Street lockdown parties

28 minutes ago
 Poland begins work on new EU-Belarus border wall

Poland begins work on new EU-Belarus border wall

29 minutes ago
 Three reports laid in Senate

Three reports laid in Senate

29 minutes ago
 A telephone conversation between the Minister of F ..

A telephone conversation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.