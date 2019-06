MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::The match was suspended due to rain in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2019 match between Pakistan and India at Trafford here on Sunday.

India were 305-4 in 45.4 overs. Virat Kohli is at crease on 70 while Vijay Shankar is batting on 3 runs.