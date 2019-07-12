UrduPoint.com
Rain Likely At Scattered Places:PMD

Rain likely at scattered places:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain expected in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain expected in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during next 24 hours.

According to official of PMD said, "Moderate Monsoon currents are reaching upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Friday night. Westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Adding that dust-thundershower/rain (with few heavy falls) accompanied by gusty winds expected at scattered places in Mardan, Hazara, Kohat, Peshawar, D.I khan, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand division during (evening/night),hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall recorded Punjab, Jhelum 37, Murree 14, Bhakkar 05, Islamabad (Bokra 04, Saidpur 02, Golra 01), Narowal 04, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 23, Garidupatta 12, Muzaffarabad 03, Kotli 01, KP: Bannu29, Malamjabba 19, Parachinar 16, D.I khan 06.

Maximum temperatures Larkana 48�C, Sibbi 47�C, Dadu, Nokkundi, Moenjodaro 46�C .

