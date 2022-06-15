UrduPoint.com

Rain, Thundershower Forecast For KP Till Jun 22; Heat Wave Conditions To Subside

Published June 15, 2022

Rain, thundershower forecast for KP till Jun 22; heat wave conditions to subside

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Met Office Wednesday said that a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country as a result of which rain, thunderstorm associated with gusty winds are expected in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from June 15 evening till June 21.

It said that rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu and Karak districts.

Whereas, dust storm/ gusty winds are also expected at Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and DI Khan districts during the period.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued alter to all district administrations and warned that wind associated with thunderstorms could cause damages to the vulnerable structures during the forecast period.

It further said that rain could cause landslide in the vulnerable areas of the province, therefore advised to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives and properties.

