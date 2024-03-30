Rain, Thunderstorm Predicted For KP
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The meteorological department here predicted rain, wind and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur.
The same weather conditions would prevail in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North & South Waziristan, Tank and DI Khan districts.
The rain and thunderstorm may trigger landslides in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar and Kurram districts.
Wind and thunderstorms may damage structures like electric poles and solar panels. People are advised to take precautionary measures during these emergencies.
Tourists are advised to avoid travel unnecessarily while farmers are advised to remain cautious about their crops. All concerned authorities have been directed to be alert.
Recent Stories
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jhonpary School: Gypsy kids promoted to next classes8 seconds ago
-
Major operations of FIA Peshawar Zone continue against sales of fake drugs23 seconds ago
-
KP education department takes action against teachers with zero matriculation exam results10 minutes ago
-
Anti corruption dept holds open courts in three districts10 minutes ago
-
Heavy rainfall claims seven lives in KP10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest notorious Lyari gang war commander in Karachi20 minutes ago
-
Two citizens sustain injuries after fire erupts in gas cylinder shop20 minutes ago
-
PML-N issues party ticket to Falik Sher Awan for by-elections21 minutes ago
-
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar36 minutes ago
-
Presence of over 1 million troops has turned IIOJK into living hell1 hour ago
-
AJK PM voices concern over worsening political, HR situation in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur holds open Katchehri2 hours ago