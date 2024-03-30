Open Menu

Rain, Thunderstorm Predicted For KP

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Rain, thunderstorm predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The meteorological department here predicted rain, wind and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur.

The same weather conditions would prevail in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North & South Waziristan, Tank and DI Khan districts.

The rain and thunderstorm may trigger landslides in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar and Kurram districts.

Wind and thunderstorms may damage structures like electric poles and solar panels. People are advised to take precautionary measures during these emergencies.

Tourists are advised to avoid travel unnecessarily while farmers are advised to remain cautious about their crops. All concerned authorities have been directed to be alert.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Abbottabad Swat Alert Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Same Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner May All

Recent Stories

Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaulla ..

Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar

36 minutes ago
 Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pa ..

Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy

1 hour ago
 1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

3 hours ago
 PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

4 hours ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

15 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

16 hours ago
 Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss rel ..

Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations

16 hours ago
 Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syr ..

Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan