Rain, Thunderstorm Predicted For Scattered KP Places

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2022 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that rain and thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at scattered to widespread in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Lower Dir and Bajaur.

It said rain and thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is also expected at isolated to scattered in Upper Dir, Mardan, Swabi, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, North & South Waziristan districts. In rest parts of the province, the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy to cloudy.

Rain recorded in millimeters in the province was Malam Jabba 14, Kakal 09, Balakot 06 and Bunner 04. Whereas, the highest temperature recorded in the province was 45 °C in Bannu district.

