Rains disrupt power supply from 234 feeders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Continuous rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has disrupted power supply from 234 feeders.

According to the spokesman of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) power supply restored from 55 feeders after necessary repairs.

He added that the persistent rainfall was hampering repairing work, however PESCO field staff were engaged in complete restoration of power supply from all the affected feeders.

A special crisis management cell has been set up in PESCO to deal with the situation, he said and urged public cooperation.