Rakh Dhamial cemetery to be made model graveyard: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that Rakh Dhamial cemetery would be made model graveyard.

He informed that the administration had taken important decisions regarding the Rakh Dhamial graveyard.

The long-standing problems of the residents of the city regarding the graveyard had been properly addressed by the district administration, he said and informed that the issue was resolved due to joint efforts made by the administration and the Rawalpindi Chamber.

Of the 1,000 kanals of the land allocated for the Rakh Dhamial cemetery, 450 kanals would be for Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantts while 450 kanals would be for the Municipal Corporation, he said adding, 100 kanals land would be for the minorities.

Solid steps were being taken to make Rakh Dhamial cemetery a model graveyard and construction work on the walls of the graveyard had been completed, he informed.

The funeral prayer area was also ready and the administration had arranged a special bus and ambulance service to facilitate the residents, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

The graveyard fee amounting to Rs 5000 was fixed while the fee would not be taken from the person who could not afford it, the Commissioner said.

The Municipal Corporation and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company would ensure cleanliness in the cemetery, he said.

It would be a great relief for the citizens who were facing problems due to lack of the graveyard land and proper burial ground in the city area, the Commissioner added.