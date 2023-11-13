Rakh Dhamial graveyard to be made model cemetery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Saqib Rafiq on Monday said that the newly inaugurated Rakh Dhamaial graveyard would be made a model cemetery.

The RWMC will maintain cleanliness in the graveyard, he added that the graveyard's boundary wall for Muslims had been completed while the ground levelling work was in progress.

Saqib said that 100 Kanals area of the graveyard had been allocated for minorities.

Chairman RWMC who is also the President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Rakh Dhamiyal Graveyard was a long-standing problem of the residents of Rawalpindi, for which the joint efforts of the administration and the RWMC have yielded results.

Apart from the land set aside for the non-Muslims, 500 kanals had been allocated for Rawalpindi residents including 400 kanals for the residents of Rawalpindi city and Cantonment and 100 kanals for Chaklala Cantonment residents.