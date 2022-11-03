UrduPoint.com

Rana Sanaullah's Claim To Put Imran Khan Into Mirchi Ward Of Mach Jail Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 03, 2022 | 03:36 PM

The social media users are making interesting comments on Minister's claim.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's claim to detain PTI Chairman Imran Khan in notorious Mirchi ward of Mach jail in Balochistan has gone viral on social media.

In a tv program with renowned journalist and anchorperson Hamid Mir, the Interior Minister has said that Imran Khan will be kept in Mirchi ward of Mach jail of Balochistan. In this regard, he says, he has made promise with Akhtar Jan Mengal as he will also be put there.

The claim of the Federal Minister has gone viral on the social media. The social media users reacted to his statement.

Some of the users say that prominent politicians were kept detained inside Mirchi Ward.

He says Prince Abdul Karim Khan, Abdul Samad Achakzai, Nawab Akbar Bugti and many other prominent political figures were kept inside there in Michi ward in the past.

Another user took a jibe at Rana Sanaullah, saying that the country has changed now and he should stay away what he says "negative thinking".

Another user says that big political figures were kept there and suggested Rana Sanaullah that he should not detain Imran Khan there.

The TV analysis have widely discussed the claim of Rana Sanaullah as Mirchi ward has grabbed attention of the people.

