Randhawa Directs To Provide All Necessary Facilities At One Window
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday directed the officials to ensure all necessary assistance and facilities to the visitors at One Window operation during the summer season.
During his surprise visit to CDA’s One Window, Muhammad Ali also issued directives for proper seating arrangements for visitors at the center, said a press release.
He instructed all officers and employees to maintain punctuality at the One Window and said that the objective of the center is to provide comprehensive services to citizens under a single roof.
Highlighting the importance of citizens receiving all required services efficiently at One Window, he said that ongoing digitization efforts will further enhance its effectiveness.
