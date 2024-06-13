Open Menu

Randhawa Directs To Provide All Necessary Facilities At One Window

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Randhawa directs to provide all necessary facilities at One Window

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday directed the officials to ensure all necessary assistance and facilities to the visitors at One Window operation during the summer season.

During his surprise visit to CDA’s One Window, Muhammad Ali also issued directives for proper seating arrangements for visitors at the center, said a press release.

He instructed all officers and employees to maintain punctuality at the One Window and said that the objective of the center is to provide comprehensive services to citizens under a single roof.

Highlighting the importance of citizens receiving all required services efficiently at One Window, he said that ongoing digitization efforts will further enhance its effectiveness.

Related Topics

Visit Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

6 minutes ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

35 minutes ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

2 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

2 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

15 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

15 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

15 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

15 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan