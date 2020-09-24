UrduPoint.com
Rashid Says He Will Continue To Expose Country's Enemies

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:22 PM

Rashid says he will continue to expose country's enemies

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said the Pakistan Army always remained at the forefront during natural disasters, besides successfully countering terrorism and the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said the Pakistan Army always remained at the forefront during natural disasters, besides successfully countering terrorism and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He would continue exposing the friends of country's enemies, who had spoken against the armed forces and they would not succeed in their such conspiracies, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said by giving the address of Ajmal Qasab to Reuters and their speeches at the opposition's all parties conference, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership proved that they were 'enemies of democracy' and were multiplying problems for the country.

Nawaz Sharif showed himself sick for the courts but he was looking healthy while speaking against the armed forces, he added. Nawaz's Twitter account was being handled from Lahore, he said.

To a question, Sheikh Rashid said the PML-N's politics was over now. They would neither move a no-confidence motion against the government nor tender resignations from the Parliament, he added.

